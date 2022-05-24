14 children and one teacher dead in Texas Elementary School mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (KUSI) – Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, confirms the deaths of 14 children and one teacher after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Governor of Texas had also identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, assumed dead.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said during an unrelated press briefing.

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire, Abbott said.

Abbott said the shooter had a handgun and also possibly a rifle.

We will update you with more information as soo as we get it.