Two displaced after house fire in Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – A house fire in a desert community in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County displaced two people Thursday.

The non-injury blaze in the 3100 block of Slice Court in Borrego Springs erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Crews were able to contain the flames to the master bedroom of the single-story home and had the fire under control in less than half an hour, said Neil Czapinski, a fire captain with the state agency.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents, a man and a woman, arrange for emergency lodging, Czapinski said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.