Two El Cajon churches vandalized with swastika images





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Two El Cajon churches were vandalized overnight with images of swastikas and other graffiti.

Saint Peters Chaldean Catholic Cathedral, 1627 Jamacha Way, was vandalized with spray-painted images of swastikas and political images, said Sgt. Michael Hettinger of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station were alerted to the vandalism Saturday morning.

Deputies were later alerted to another act of vandalism, which occurred overnight at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1101 South Mollison Ave., Hettinger said. The vandalism also included spray-painted swastika images on an exterior wall of the church.

Both incidents were under investigation by detectives. No suspects have been identified.