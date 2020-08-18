Two former PPR standout teammates from Patrick High now playing in the NFL

Patrick Henry Patriots have helped a plethora of athletes get to the professional level. Eric Karros (MLB), Matt Nokes (MLB), Ricky Williams (NFL) just to name a few. Add two more to the list of former Patrick Henry products on the NFL side of the ledger. Dezmon Patmon and Kameron Cline, Two rookies currently in camp and playing in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts. Patmon, played wide receiver at Washington State. Cline, played defensive line at South Dakota. First day of pads on Monday the two very excited to call San Diego home and to play alongside former Chargers long time signal caller now the Colts starting quarterback Philip River. The two rookies are soaking in learning from the ex Bolt, now a Colt.