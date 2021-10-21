Two found dead following reported shooting at East Village apartment building





SAN DIEGO – Officers responding to a reported shooting at an East Village apartment building Thursday found two people dead in a residence there, and a suspect was arrested a short time later during a freeway vehicle stop, authorities reported.

The patrol personnel made the discovery at the high-rise complex in the 1400 block of Island Avenue about 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. The victims’ identities were not immediately available.

About 15 minutes later, officers pulled over a suspect on northbound state Route 15 at Interstate 805 in the Gateway district, east of Balboa Park, and arrested him without incident, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said. The man’s name was not immediately available.

A young girl who had been riding in the suspect’s vehicle was taken into protective custody. Her relationship to the man, if any, was unclear.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the deaths, Jamsetjee said.