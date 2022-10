Two found dead on Grove Ave., homicide investigation ensues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two people were found dead today in a Nestor-area apartment, prompting a homicide investigation.

The discovery in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue was reported about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

It was not immediately clear how the pair died. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.