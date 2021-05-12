Two injured when car plows into La Jolla diner

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two people suffered minor injuries today when a vehicle veered off a La Jolla street and plowed into the back of a diner.

The accident in the 7500 block of Girard Avenue occurred shortly before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the victims to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Emergency crews evacuated businesses on both sides of the restaurant due to a fumes escaping from a natural gas line ruptured in the crash. San Diego Gas & Electric was called in to deactivate the broken pipe.

A city building inspector and county health-services personnel were dispatched to check the damaged structure for any public hazards resulting from the traffic accident.