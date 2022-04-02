Two jazz musicians present their debut album, EEE: The Eubanks-Evans-Experience





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Two eclectic jazz musicians are about to take San Diego by storm through their debut album, EEE: The Eubanks-Evans-Experience.

Kevin Eubanks, co-host of “You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno,” and Jazz Pianist, Orrin Evans joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of their debut album.

SPRING 2022 TOUR DATES:

3/30: Oakland, CA @ Yoshi’s Oakland

3/31: Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa Jazz

4/02: San Diego, CA @ Athenaeum Music & Arts Library

https://www.ljathenaeum.org

4/03: Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum – MIM

4/22: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

4/24: Washington, DC @ City Winery Washington DC