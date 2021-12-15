Two Julian school districts to close Wednesday for snow day

JULIAN (KUSI) – Snow in Julian has forced two school districts, the Julian Union and Julian Union High school districts, to close on Dec. 15.

Both districts will also start late on Dec. 16.

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” wrote Music Watson, Chief of Staff at San Diego County Office of Education, in an email Tuesday night.

Real-time updates can be found on @SanDiegoCOE on Twitter.