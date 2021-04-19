Two killed in crash of plane on flight from San Diego area to Arizona

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities searching for an aircraft that went missing with a pair of Vista residents aboard during a weekend trip from the San Diego area to Arizona found the wreckage of the plane with two bodies in it today in a wooded area near the Grand Canyon.

A helicopter crew with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue located the crash site northeast of H.A. Clark Memorial Field in Williams, Arizona, shortly after 1:30 a.m., said Jon Paxton, spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The aircraft was reported overdue early Sunday evening. Timothy Gill, 37, and Joylani Kamalu, 38, had landed at Sedona Airport and went missing while flying to Grand Canyon National Park Airport for an appointment in the Tusayan area scheduled for this morning, Paxton said.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to try to determine the cause of the crash.