Two killed in fiery crash of big rig on I-8 in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY (KUSI) – A second body was found at the scene of a solo big- rig crash in Pine Valley Thursday afternoon, roughly 17 hours after the commercial vehicle plunged down an embankment alongside Interstate 8 and became engulfed in fire.

The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of it for unknown reasons while heading east near Buckman Springs Road about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck veered to the left across a center median, went off the north side of the freeway and hit a bridge rail before careening down a dirt slope and bursting into flames, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Emergency crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene, the officer said.

Personnel working to document and clean up the crash site found the other victim about 1 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol.

“Due to the severity of the crash and the type of vehicle involved, it took a lengthy amount of time and resources to located the (second) victim,” Garrow said. “Both victims in this crash are believed to be males. Their identities, once known, will be released through the Medical Examiner’s Office once the families have been notified.”