Two killed in Oceanside traffic accident

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Two people were killed Friday when a vehicle crashed off an Oceanside street, hit a fire hydrant and overturned.

The fatal solo wreck occurred about 5 p.m. at Avenida Empresa and College Boulevard, about a mile and a half south of state Route 76, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The victims, whose names were not immediately available, died at the scene, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

The accident left lanes around the intersection closed to through traffic until further notice.