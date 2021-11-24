Two local grassroots organizations team up together with local restaurants and chefs, to support San Diego Military Community with Thanksgiving Dinner





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, Paul Rudy talked with Jacqueline Penhos the founder of “Hugs & Bags”, about how her foundation and” A Love Moment” are teaming up to support veterans with a Thanksgiving dinner.

To Donate visit our GoFundMe gofundme.com/f/H3-4Life or Cash App to $HugsBags

To Volunteer or make In-Kind Donations for any of our Community Outreach Programs contact:

Jacqueline (619) 799-1078 or email Jacquelinepenhos@gmail.com

Margie (858) 245-1596 or email hq@heroeshelpingheroes4life.org