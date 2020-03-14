Two Marines at MCAS Miramar test positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A second Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is being isolated and receiving medical aid on the base, officials announced Saturday.

MCAS Miramar notified the San Diego County public health agency of the positive test, said Capt. Matthew K. Gregory from the base.

“The air station is currently conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine who may have had contact with the Marine and notify them of the situation,” Gregory said.

The Marine reported to the Miramar medical clinic with symptoms and was then transferred to Naval Medical Center San Diego for testing. About 24 hours later, the test was found to be positive and the Marine was placed under quarantine at a Miramar barracks room.

Another Marine who was stationed at MCAS Miramar tested positive for the virus after visiting family in Washington state. That person was returning to the base from leave in Washington, which is where he is believed to have contracted the virus, officials on base familiar with the matter told 10News.

Nearly 500 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland last week will remain at the Miramar base as part of a 14-day quarantine.