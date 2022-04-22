Two men and a juvenile female shot near University of DC
WASHINGTON DC (KUSI) – On Friday, officers in Washington DC responded to an “active threat” after the University of DC sent out an emergency alert around 1:04 p.m.
The University of the DC told students and staff to shelter and stay in place, lockdown the schools until authorities arrive.
Down the road from Howard University Law School, two men and a juvenile female were shot.
The suspect remains on the loose, law enforcement remains on the scene and advise those to take shelter.