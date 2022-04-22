Two men and a juvenile female shot near University of DC





WASHINGTON DC (KUSI) – On Friday, officers in Washington DC responded to an “active threat” after the University of DC sent out an emergency alert around 1:04 p.m.

The University of the DC told students and staff to shelter and stay in place, lockdown the schools until authorities arrive.

Down the road from Howard University Law School, two men and a juvenile female were shot.

The suspect remains on the loose, law enforcement remains on the scene and advise those to take shelter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcqpRS7LfKw/

The Van Ness campus is on lockdown. Active shooting incident near student housing located on Van Ness Street/Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspect remains on the loose. Law enforcement is on the scene. Take shelter and stay in place until further notice. — University of DC (@udc_edu) April 22, 2022

EMERGENCY ALERT! Shelter-in-place until further notice. — University of DC (@udc_edu) April 22, 2022

Shooters may be shooting from the Ava apartment complex off Van Ness and Connecticut Ave Shelter in place at University of DC campus — Dr. Sophia Marjanovic, PhD (@LakotaScientist) April 22, 2022