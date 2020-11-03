Two men arrested for arson on Chase Bank Building during May protest in La Mesa





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two men were arrested Monday in connection with arson fires set in La Mesa during a protest that turned violent in May.

Alexander Jacob King,19, was booked into San Diego County Jail on felony charges of Arson of a Structure and Looting, according to police.

Ricky Bernard Cooper, 33, was booked into San Diego County Jail on felony charges of Arson of a Structure as well as four separate counts of Looting related to various businesses in the La Mesa area.

The Chase Bank on Spring Street in La Mesa destroying the building was set on fire on May 30th. Since the date of the arson, investigators from the La Mesa Police Department, San Diego Police Department and the San Diego Field Office of the FBI have been jointly working to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the arson.

The cases are currently under review for criminal charges by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

No arraignment date has been set at this time.

