Two men hospitalized after stabbing in Spring Valley, suspect in custody

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – A suspect was behind bars today in connection with a weekend stabbing that left two men wounded in a commercial area near Monte Vista High School.

The assault in the 2700 block of Via Orange Way in Spring Valley was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies found the victims, Edgar Flores, 19, and 60-year-old Fernando Morris, in a parking lot, Lt. Pat McEvoy said. Medics took them to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected assailant, Landon Debono, 34, was arrested at the scene of the crime and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

The motive for the assaults was unclear. The victims told investigators they did not know Debono, investigators said.