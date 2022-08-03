Two men plead guilty to shooting a 17-year-old boy to death at Sunset View Park

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year.

Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.

Chula Vista police said officers responded to the park at around 7:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire and found the victim on the ground, mortally wounded. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The investigation has shown the victim went to the park prior to the shooting with several acquaintances,” CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said at the time. “While at the park, a physical fight took place between the group(s). After the fight, two subjects brandished handguns and began shooting the victim.”

Martinez and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder, while Bradford was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. Police said Bradford and the 16-year-old were arrested March 22 at a Spring Valley home. Three days later, Martinez turned himself in at Chula Vista police headquarters.

Deputy District Attorney Cherie Somerville said Martinez and Bradford both pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter counts, and allegations of using a firearm. They are each expected to be sentenced to six years in state prison in October, the prosecutor said.

The status of the juvenile defendant’s case was not immediately available.