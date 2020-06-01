Two Men Shot in Emerald Hills Area, One in Critical Condition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in the Emerald Hills area, police reported Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Lenox Drive, just east of Euclid Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Dobbs said. Both were taken to hospitals, where one underwent surgery for a non-life- threatening gunshot wound and the other underwent emergency surgery and remained in critical condition Monday morning, the lieutenant said.

The ages of both victims were not immediately available.

Due to the severity of the second victim’s injuries, investigators from SDPD’s homicide unit were called to the scene to handle the investigation.

“It is very early in the investigation and detectives are searching for evidence and witnesses,” Dobbs said. “The only suspect information we have at this time is the suspect(s) arrived in a dark colored sedan.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.