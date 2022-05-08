Two men stabbed to death, woman wounded in Carlsbad home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man suspected in multiple stabbings at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two men and wounding a woman, authorities said.

A stabbing inside the home on Carlsbad Street near Innsdale Avenue was reported at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday and when San Diego Police Department officers arrived, they found three victims, Lt. Jud Campbell told OnScene TV, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The officers began first aid, but a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old man died, the newspaper said. A 24-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

A 38-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested, OnScene TV reported.

The SDPD told City News Service that homicide detectives were investigating the stabbings, but no further information was immediately available.