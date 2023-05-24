Two men suffer injuries after crash in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Kearny Mesa, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

Just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 61-year-old man riding a 2003 Harley Davidson crashed into a 57-year-old man riding an 18-speed road bike near the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Viewridge Avenue, according to the SDPD.

The 61-year-old suffered abrasions to the left side of his body and chin, while the 57-year-old suffered an open fracture to his left tibia/fibula, a 1-inch laceration to right eyebrow and multiple abrasions, the department said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the SDPD.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division were investigating the collision.