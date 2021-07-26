Two Navy Veterans bicycling on the 1,300 mile 9/11 Memorial Trail

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On July 17th, Navy Veterans Matt Hansen & Keith Eckert departed the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan and began their 1,300 mile journey on bike to honor those guardians who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks.

Along their journey they passed the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, PA, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Washington D.C., and the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Yardley, PA.

After the Pentagon they rode the Chesapeake and Ohio canal to the sight of the flight 93 crash. They say the Flight 93 Memorial was very moving, and they are now on the back end of their bicycle trip and currently riding back to Manhattan to the World Trade Center Memorial.

Keith Eckert and Matt Hansen are riding in support of a non profit organization called guardian Revival. Guardian Revival raises funds for training opportunities, equipment, and other resources in support of first responders, or what they call Guardians. So this ride is to honor of all those guardians who lost their lives on 9/11 and to ensure future guardians are properly trained, equipped, and have any other resources they may need.

Eckert and Hansen joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their ride, and what it means to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

For more information on their ride, or to donate, click here.