Two people and two dogs hurt, horse killed in Poway collision

POWAY (KUSI) – Two people and two dogs were injured and a horse was killed in a collision involving a big rig and a pickup hauling a livestock trailer in Poway, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 67, just north of Poway Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Toner said.

Investigators determined a big rig was heading southbound on SR-67 when, for unknown reasons, the driver applied the brakes and veered into the northbound lane, where it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup hauling a livestock trailer, Toner said.

The pickup went off the roadway and overturned down a shallow ravine, the sergeant said. The livestock trailer was torn away from the pickup and also ended up off the roadway.

A horse within the trailer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pickup driver and a passenger in the pickup were taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Toner said. No further details about the drivers or the passenger were immediately available.

Two dogs were taken to an animal hospital in Poway, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. At least one of them was seriously injured.

Alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash, Toner said.

Hazardous materials crews were called in to mitigate a fuel leak that resulted from the collision.

The wreck left traffic lanes blocked in the area through the afternoon. The roadway was fully reopened around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Caltrans reported.