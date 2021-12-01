Two people pulled from Linda Vista apartment set ablaze

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Firefighters rescued two people Wednesday morning after a fire started at a Linda Vista apartment complex.

At 5:33 a.m., crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire at a two-story apartment complex at 2012 Coolidge St., according to online logs. Upon arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the front of a second level apartment.

Firefighters pulled two adult residents from the blaze. The Red Cross provided housing assistance to the two displaced victims. No injuries were reported.

As of 5:45 a.m., the flames were controlled. No other information was released, including the cause of the fire. The incident is ongoing, according to fire department.