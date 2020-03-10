Two San Diego County librarians publish cookbook inspired by literary classic, “Little Women”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two San Diego County librarians have published a cookbook of recipes from Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” to coincide with the release of the Oscar-winning film.

The two authors, Jenne Bergstrom and Miko Osada, both love Alcott’s classic novel and are excited for readers to enjoy the recipes in “The Little Women Cookbook”.

Bergstrom and Osada also run a literary food blog called 36 Eggs where they recreate foods and experiences from their favorite books.

For more information, visit www.LibraryShopSD.org.