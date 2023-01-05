Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston.

More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their families are in the spotlight regarding this scandal, including former owner of KFMB Stations, Elizabeth Kimmel, who was charged in 2021 for her role in Operation Varsity Blues.