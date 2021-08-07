Two San Diego siblings receive President Biden’s Volunteer Service Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two Cathedral Catholic High School students and siblings, Daniella, 16, and Gabriel Benitez, 14, raised funds and used that money to build homes in Tijuana with the nonprofit, Build a Miracle.

As a result, they have been awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Awards in Gold, the highest level, for “recognition and appreciation for their commitment to strengthen our nation and communities through volunteer service,” and is signed by President Joe Biden.

Both respectively raised $16,000 over the past year to build two more homes in Tijuana for families.

From September through December, the siblings will head back south to build more homes in Tijuana as another donor has matched their donations.