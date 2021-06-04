Two searches planned for Maya Millete over the weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several months after her disappearance community members continue to come together and search for Maya Millete.

Maricris and Richard Drouaillet joined Good Evening San Diego to talk about this weekend’s upcoming searches on Saturday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 6th.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 2335 Paseo Veracruz, Chula Vista, CA at 7:30 a.m. check-in, safety & search area brief

For more information visit the Help Find Maya Family Page: https://www.facebook.com/HelpFindMay/