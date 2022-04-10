Two servings of avocado per week may cut heart disease risk by 16%





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Adore avocados? Get ready to adore them even more — twice a week, that is.

A new study shows that a steady intake of avocados could cut your risk of heart disease by 16%.

Dr. Mona Hacker from Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the power of the avocado against heart disease.

The study examined about 100,000 folks for a period of around 30 years, and examined their consumption of foods such as avocados and their cardiovascular risks and events.

Results showed that folks who had two servings of avocados or more a week had about a 16-20% lower risk of heart attacks.

However, the study is an observational study and should not be seen as the reason for lowered heart disease, Dr. Hacker noted, but it is a link, she added.