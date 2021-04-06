Two sexually violent predators could be placed near daycare in El Cajon





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Within days of hearing one violent sex offender may be moving to their neighborhood, Mount Helix residents found out on Friday a second person — sexually violent 78-year-old Douglas Badger — could be moving in.

A protest will be taking place on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the cul de sac of 5021 Estates Way, El Cajon, 92020, to oppose the placement of the violent predator.

Sarah Thompson, concerned El Cajon resident, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the proposed move.