Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26.

Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, candidate for Chula Vista Mayor, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowki on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the state of the park and how the shooting will affect the surrounding community.