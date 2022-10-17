Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.

Firefighters prevented the fire from going inside the building. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.