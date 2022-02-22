Two suspects arrested in shooting death outside Miramar bar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 37-year-old man during a fight in the parking lot of a Miramar area bar, police said Sunday.

San Diego Police Department detectives identified the suspects as Samuel Victor Perez, 23, and Damani Jerry Wiltshirebeal, 22, according to police Lt. Andra Brown.

Detectives located Perez near his Mira Mesa residence and arrested him Saturday afternoon. Wiltshirebeal was located as he returned to his nearby residence later that night. Both were booked into San Diego Central Jail Saturday on suspicion of felony first-degree murder.

Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in Central Division Felony Court on Thursday.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Kyle Delangel, 37, of National City.

Officers responded to The Filling Station bar on Miramar Road around 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery, but he later died.

The bar was previously known as the Off Base Bar, near the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Homicide detectives learned the shooting victim had been involved in an argument with two men as the bar was closing. The argument escalated when Delangel was struck by the vehicle driven by two men as they were leaving. Delangel approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and was shot by one of the occupants.

The vehicle, a black Chevrolet, fled the scene northbound on Black Mountain Road.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.