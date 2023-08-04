Two teenage men arrested for allegedly killing homeless woman with a pellet gun

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two teenage men were arrested in Serra Mesa on suspicion of killing a 68-year-old homeless woman with a pellet gun, police said Friday.

About 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Ryan Hopkins, 19, was arrested at a residence in the 9100 block of Rebecca Avenue by San Diego Police Department officers on suspicion of killing Annette Pershal, who was shot multiple times by a pellet gun on May 8. She died in a hospital on May 11, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

No details were provided about the location where Pershal was attacked.

William Innes, 18, was arrested the same day as Hopkins at a residence in the 5200 block of Edge Park Way.

Both suspects were booked into the county jail, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.