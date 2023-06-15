Two teens hospitalized after stabbings in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two teens were stabbed by a teen suspect in Mission Beach, police said Thursday.

The stabbings happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday during an argument at 3300 Oceanfront Walk, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A group had gathered for a celebration of life, the officer said, when an argument broke out and a 19-year-old woman used a knife to cut a 19-year- old woman in the upper arm and a 19-year-old man in the right forearm, cutting an artery.

The suspect then chased the victims around with the knife, Buttle said.

Police found the victims in the south alley of 700 Jersey Court and rushed them to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life- threatening.

The suspect was described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall, wearing a white top, black hoodie, shorts and sandals, Buttle said, and officers were searching for her.

Northern Division detectives were investigating the stabbings.