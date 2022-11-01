Two teens who were fatally shot in National City ID’d

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot last week in a South Bay neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Paramedics took the girl and young man — residents of Bonita and National City, respectively — to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

No suspects in the case have been publicly identified, and the circumstances that led to the deadly shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.