Two UCSD health workers test positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two health workers from UC San Diego Health tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that carries the coronavirus.

In a statement, UCSD confirmed the two cases while maintaining that the workers “are recuperating at home and doing well.” The institute also says they have launched an extensive effort to combat the virus by identifying others the workers have been in contact with and maintains that they ” are in constant communication with appropriate public health and regulatory agencies.”

Both of the unnamed workers sought medical assessment after coming down with symptoms, and were tested. The statement goes on to say that this is a reminder to the public that any individuals noticing respiratory symptoms immediately seek medical help while also preventing any spread by maintaining a safe social distance and good hygienic practices.

Symptoms of respiratory infection to look out for include fever, cough or shortness of breath, and those demonstrating such sickness “should not go to work, but rather stay home and contact their health care provider for further guidance and management options. These actions are fundamental to slowing and preventing community spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”

The USCD Health institute also confirms that the cases were caused by community exposure and infection, not by patient spread or travel.