Two very different first days of school, surviving the same pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Educators are being faced with some of their toughest questions yet, like how to safely send students back to school while protecting not only kids, but also those who are teaching them.

While the majority of Californians will begin the year virtual, that was not the case for other parts of the nation. In Texas, one small district gave parents the option of whether they wanted their child to return in-person or virtually.

“There were lots of different feelings for everybody,” said Stefanie Beames, whose son A.J. began first grade. “There was anxiety and nerves, as in I’m sending my kid out to be around of bunch of other people, whereas we have been staying in and not going out as much.”

In addition to the unknown of what might happen during a school year like no one’s ever experienced, there was also preparing children for the changes that come in the age of COVID-19.

“We have talked about this since the virus started, about how things may be different at school,” Beames said. “About how everyone may be wearing masks or shields, or how we will find different ways to interact with our friends.”

Separation anxiety is also being discussed, as children have spent so much time with their parents over the last six months and will now return to school.

Even though this Texas district gave these parents a choice for how to handle the school year, Beames says she wants everyone to realize everyone is doing the best they can.

“It’s a lot to juggle for everyone and people have to make decisions for their child and their family that is best for them,” Beames said. “But if we can all be supportive of each other hopefully everyone can make it through without too much craziness.”

For the Bell family beginning their second week of virtual learning in the San Marcos Unified School District, it’s presenting a different set of challenges.

“We tried to make it as normal as possible, like doing the first day of school photos,” said Jessica Bell who has a 10 and eight year-old. “One of the things that I managed to do is recognize that things were so chaotic at the end of last year, we needed to bring back structure.”

In addition to taking traditional first day photos, the Bell family said maintaining a routine like packing a lunch is a good way to stay focused. Especially since their home doubles as a virtual classroom and a business office for their successful startup: https://revessel.com/

“A lot of that focus is on family time. It’s focused on how to keep my business afloat when things have changed,” Bell said. “There’s a lot of demands on business owners. There are a lot of demands on parents that are just focused on their kids.”