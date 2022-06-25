Two women were shot in Gaslamp last night





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 10:34pm, two female bystanders were shot when one group arguing with another opened fire Friday in the Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego Police were called to Fifth Ave and F Street, when an argument between two groups turned deadly. One of the victims was shot in the hand while the other was hit in the torso. Both were transported to the hospital where they remain. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The male suspect fled the scene and San Diego Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.