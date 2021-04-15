Two-year-old child from Ghana dropped over 18-foot border wall in Imperial Beach





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – More disturbing images are coming from the U.S.-Mexico as the border crisis continues.

Sunday, a two-year-old child from Ghana was dropped over the 18-foot border wall by smugglers. The child’s father caught her and she was not injured, but United States Border Patrol Chief of the San Diego Sector, Aaron Heitke, warned “this could have been catastrophic.”

Many migrant shelters along the U.S.-Mexico border are extremely over capacity, as the United States has seen a surge in migrants seeking asylum after President Biden reversed many of former President Trump’s immigration policies that border patrol agents say were successful.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from the border in Imperial Beach, where he spoke with Border Patrol Agent Moreno who explained this is a very coordinated smuggling effort.

Agent Morena explained the smugglers “don’t see these people as human beings, they don’t see them for what they are. They just see them as contraband, they see them as cargo, once they get them across, that’s when they get paid. If they don’t get these people across, they don’t get paid.

Smugglers have been seen dropping young children over the border wall to get them into the U.S. Border Patrol Agent Morena says the smugglers "don't see these people as human beings," explaining they have to get them across to get paid. Full Story: https://t.co/PR8AEeQhBN pic.twitter.com/luXOBJ1VKz — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 15, 2021

Sunday, #BorderPatrol agents witnessed a smuggler drop a two-year-old child from atop the 18-foot-high border wall into the arms of the child’s father. This event could have been catastrophic. Luckily, the child was not injured. pic.twitter.com/5uDEtbs8NW — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) April 14, 2021