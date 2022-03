TYP performs ‘Mockingbird’, a daring play about a young girl on the autism spectrum





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Theatre for Young Professionals is presenting “Mockingbird”, a daring play about a young girl on the autism spectrum.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jordan Miller, Theater for Young Professionals, about their upcoming show.

It will be playing February 26th – March 20th at the Moxie Theatre in La Mesa, with performances running Thursdays-Sundays.

https://typsandiego.org/