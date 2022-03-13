TYP to perform concert featuring music of Broadway show ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Theater of Young Professionals will be putting on a concert to celebrate the music of Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen” in a concert performance featuring “You Will Be Found.”

The fundraising concert will celebrate Broadway music and feature some of San Diego’s best performers.

Jessica Couto, Artistic Director/plays the role of “Cynthia, Asher Parsons, TYP Cast Member “Evan,” and Joy Yandell, Professional Actress, plays the role of “Heidi,” joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the production in detail.

To learn more visit www.typsandiego.org