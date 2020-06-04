Tyson Foods executive says workers are safe and the food supply is solid during the coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS (KUSI) – You might not think about it when you sit down at your dinner table but there are hundreds of thousands of hardworking people who work in meat and poultry processing facilities across the country helping to get that food from the farm to you. This workforce has a uniquely essential role in our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining us today to talk about the measures they are taking to make sure its employees are safe is Noelle O’Mara Group President, Prepared Foods at Tyson Foods, one of the country’s largest food companies.