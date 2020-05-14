U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over San Diego in honor of first responders and essential workers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over San Diego and Los Angeles May 15 as part of “Operation America Strong.”

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt Col John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline our fight against COVID-19.”

A formation of 6 F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will conduct these flyovers as salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 6 high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.

Flyovers in San Diego will start at noon (PDT) and last approximately 15 minutes.

Thunderbird Right Wing Pilot, Captain Michael Brewer, discussed Friday’s flyover on Good Morning San Diego.