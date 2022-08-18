U.S. and Mexico sign letter of intent to fix border sewage crisis

SAN DEIGO (KUSI) – A letter of intent has been signed for the future of San Diego and Tijuana water health.

The written agreement between the U.S. and Mexico dedicates $470 million dollars to solve the ongoing problem of pollution which has kept Imperial Beach closed to the public for months. The crisis spans over 20 miles, from Tijuana to the beaches of Coronado.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez attended the event, hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the International Boundary Water

Commission, where the letter of intent was signed.