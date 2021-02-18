U.S. Army remains flexible in pandemic virtual recruitment hiring

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – The U.S. Army is navigating the pandemic fluidly with its Southern California Recruiting Battalion Virtual Hiring Event, taking place on Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register for the virtual event and interviews here: https://events.indeed.com/event/80315/

Matthew Lopez, Herbert Hoover High School Senior, joined KUSI to discuss his enlistment and his future plans.

The 18 year old is shipping to basic training in June 2021, where he will be a 92L, a Petroleum and Airborne Lab Specialist.

For unlisted individuals who may not know, it is a STEM field career which could give Lopez a career advantage when his 4-year contract ends.

Lopez also speaks Spanish and plays doubles tennis.

The selling point for Lopez was the education and the career opportunities given to those who finish their contracts.