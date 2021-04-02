U.S. Army Veteran Brandon Aptaker starts ‘Chiki Paz’ to help save homeless dogs





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – A company called ‘Chiki Paz’ was created by Brandon Aptaker, who’s a San Diego native and served in the U.S. Army for eight years. He currently resides in Guadalajara, Mexico where he discovered that many dogs were neglected and homeless in Mexico. To help and bring awareness to the issue, Aptaker started his own company selling handmade leather dog collars.

Chiki Paz dog collars come from Leon, Mexico and the colors come from Indigenous Natives of Nayarit, Mexico. For every dog collar sold, a meal will be donated to a homeless dog in Mexico that’s awaiting its forever home.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Brandon Aptaker about his time in the U.S. Army and how adopting his one-eyed Pitbull changed his life when he made the move to Mexico.

He also served as a “flight angel” which means, he’s flown Mexican dogs to their forever homes here, in the United States.

You can purchase and customize your dogs collar by visiting: chikipaz.com