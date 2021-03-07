U.S. Army veteran cycles across America, raising money for injured vets





EL CENTRO (KUSI) – Experienced cyclist and army veteran Dave Parramore left Ocean Beach last Monday during his Ride Across America tour to raise support and awareness for injured veterans and their families through the Wounded Warrior Project.

His goal is to raise $100,000 and thus far he has raised more than $12,000.

Dave joined KUSI as he was departing California along I-8 towards his home in St. Augustine Beach on the east coast of Florida.

Parramore has served 26 years in the U.S. Army and completed a nearly 500-mile journey last February from St. Augustine Beach to Key West in honor of the Wounded Warrior Project.