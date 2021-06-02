U.S. Attorney’s Office shares resources for reporting anti-Asian hate incidents





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the month of May, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California (SDCA) joined in commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are an important part of our country, our community, and our office,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman who joined Good Morning San Diego to share resources for reporting anti-Asian hate incidents. “They contribute to all aspects of our society and have a strong tradition of leadership, strength, and courage.”

“This last year we have seen a significant rise in anti-Asian hate incidents across the country, including in our community. Hate crimes and acts of bigotry and xenophobia are disgraceful and have no place in the Southern District of California,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Grossman. “My office condemns such acts of violence and remains committed to ensuring that the AAPI community is protected by holding accountable perpetrators of crimes fueled by hate, and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners hold the same commitment.”

Resources for reporting anti-Asian hate incidents:

Stop AAPI Hate

https://stopaapihate.org/reportincident/

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

https://www.standagainsthatred.org/report

Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council

(213) 239-0300

https://stopaapihate.typeform.com/to/zhMP3fUx

Anti-Defamation League (ADL), San Diego

(858) 565-6896 or san-diego@adl.org

www.adl.org/reportincident/

San Diego District Attorney’s Office

(619) 515-8805 hatecrimes@sdcda.org

www.sdcda.org/helping/hate-crimes

Federal Bureau of Investigations

(858) 320-1800

https://www.justice.gov/hatecrimes

San Diego County Sheriff’s Office

(858) 565-5200

San Diego Police Department

Emergency: 911

Report to (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154