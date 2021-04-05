U.S. Border Patrol arrests convicted murderer caught illegally entering the country





JAMUL (KUSI) – United States Border Patrol Agents assigned to the San Diego Sector arrested a Mexican National on Friday, who has a prior conviction for second-degree murder.

After processing, Border Patrol found out the 45-year-old Mexican national had been convicted of second-degree murder in California in 2003, and was sentenced to 15-years to life in prison.

The man was removed from the United States in 2019.

The official USBP press release detailing the arrest is below:

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents assigned to the San Diego Sector arrested a Mexican National on Friday who had a prior conviction for second-degree murder. At approximately 5 p.m., two suspicious men were reported near Marron Valley Road in Dulzura, CA. An agent arrived at the location and located the two men, who looked as if they had been walking in harsh terrain for several days. As the agent approached, the men asked for water and explained that they had gotten lost after crossing the border. The agent provided water and determined both men had entered the U.S. illegally. They were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing. At the station, a records check revealed that one of the men, a 45-year-old Mexican national, had been convicted of second-degree murder in California in 2003. At that time, he had been tried, convicted, and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He was subsequently removed from the United States in 2019. The man now faces new charges for illegal entry after being previously deported. “The work our agents do matters not only to communities along the border, but to every city and town in America,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Our vigilant agents prevented this dangerous man from re-entering our communities and I am proud of their dedication.” To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

